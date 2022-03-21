2020 Ford Mustang

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 8720375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 40,527 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

