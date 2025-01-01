$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
XLT
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Used
140,017KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2020 Ford Ranger