2020 Ford Ranger

140,017 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

13195985

2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,017KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-633-8188

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2020 Ford Ranger