2020 Ford Transit

72,000 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

T250

2020 Ford Transit

T250

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10362444
  • Stock #: 9385
  • VIN: 1ftbr1y84lkb19385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 9385
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - LOW ROOF - 130 WHEEL BASE - FACTORY WARRANTY - 3.5 L GAS - BACK UP CAMERA - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - WE ARE LOCATED ON 3227 WESTON RD , TORONTO , M9M2T4 . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

