2020 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9782017

9782017 Stock #: 3680

3680 VIN: 1FTBR1C85LKA53680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 3680

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.