$24,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali Denali
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali Denali
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,219KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX3LL238382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,219 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Terrain Denali AWD, a premium SUV that's loaded with luxury and advanced features to elevate your driving experience.
This White exterior beauty comes with Black interior accents and boasts a powerful 4 Cylinder Engine with All Wheel Drive, ensuring a smooth and capable ride in any condition.
Luxury Meets Performance:
- Stay comfortable with Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), and Heated Rear Seat(s).
- Command attention with the Leather Seats and Leather Steering Wheel.
- Enjoy the convenience of a Power Liftgate and Hands-Free Liftgate for easy access.
- Stay connected with Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, and Smart Device Integration.
- Navigate effortlessly with Navigation System and Rear Parking Aid.
Advanced Safety and Convenience:
- Drive with confidence thanks to Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitor.
- Maintain control with features like Stability Control, Traction Control, and Cruise Control.
- Experience peace of mind knowing that this vehicle is equipped with a Rearview Camera, Rear Head Air Bag, and Front Head Air Bag.
This GMC Terrain Denali also features premium amenities such as an HD Radio, Satellite Radio, and a Premium Sound System for an immersive driving experience.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
This White exterior beauty comes with Black interior accents and boasts a powerful 4 Cylinder Engine with All Wheel Drive, ensuring a smooth and capable ride in any condition.
Luxury Meets Performance:
- Stay comfortable with Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), and Heated Rear Seat(s).
- Command attention with the Leather Seats and Leather Steering Wheel.
- Enjoy the convenience of a Power Liftgate and Hands-Free Liftgate for easy access.
- Stay connected with Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, and Smart Device Integration.
- Navigate effortlessly with Navigation System and Rear Parking Aid.
Advanced Safety and Convenience:
- Drive with confidence thanks to Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitor.
- Maintain control with features like Stability Control, Traction Control, and Cruise Control.
- Experience peace of mind knowing that this vehicle is equipped with a Rearview Camera, Rear Head Air Bag, and Front Head Air Bag.
This GMC Terrain Denali also features premium amenities such as an HD Radio, Satellite Radio, and a Premium Sound System for an immersive driving experience.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Chrome Roof Rails
Active grille shutters
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Aluminum dash trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Variable intermittent rear wiper
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Capless fuel filler system
Programmable safety key
Lane deviation sensors
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
3.17 Axle Ratio
BIN STORAGE
FOLDABLE REAR HEADRESTS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
AMAZON ALEXA CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
MYGMC WITH CONNECTED ACCESS SMART DEVICE APP COMPA
POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WITH PAINTED ACCENTS WHEEL
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2013 Lexus RX 350 " 140,195 KM $16,450 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf EXECLINE (ONE OWNER) 108,300 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV/APPLE CARPLAY/REMOTE STARTER 54,200 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2020 GMC Terrain