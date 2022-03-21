2020 GMC Terrain

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Horn dual-note

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control

Sunglass storage overhead

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Liftgate rear manual

Keyless Start push-button

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Emissions Federal requirements

Brake electronic parking

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Tail lamps LED signature

Antenna roof-mounted shark fin

Daytime Running Lamps LED signature

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface

Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated

Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)

Engine control stop-start system

Brake lining high-performance Duralife

Recovery hooks front provisions

Active Noise Cancellation noise control system

Air vents 2nd row

Seatback passenger side flat-folding

Seating 5-passenger

Trim Black lower body

Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Engine 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)

Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Airbags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and roof-rail side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions

Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)

Display 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)

Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered side rails will be Black.)

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector

SiriusXM delete

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface