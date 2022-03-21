Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8958808
  • VIN: 3GKALTEVXLL160786

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

remote start
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Hill Descent Control
Following Distance Indicator
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Horn dual-note
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Sunglass storage overhead
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Tail lamps LED signature
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Engine 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Airbags dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger and roof-rail side-impact front and rear outboard seating positions
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Display 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered side rails will be Black.)
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector
SiriusXM delete
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Wheel spare 16" (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

