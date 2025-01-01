Menu
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2020 Honda Accord

157,891 KM

Details Description

$23,987

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|SAFETYTECH|BLINDSPOTCAM|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
157,891KM
VIN 1HGCV1F38LA805203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6377
  • Mileage 157,891 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED PARTIALLY LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI BACKUP CAMERA, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
