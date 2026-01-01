$21,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
TOURING LEATHER SUNROOF NAV B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA
2020 Honda Accord
TOURING LEATHER SUNROOF NAV B/SPOT L/ASSIST CAMERA
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,147 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ........ SEDAN ............ TOURING PACKAGE ........ 1.5 LITER TURBOCHARED 4 CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 192 HP AND 192 LB-FT OF TORQUE ......... AUTOMATIC .......... LEATHER INT. ..........POWER SUNROOF ......... NAVIGATION ........ BLIND SPOT........ LANE ASSIST .......... A/C ..........PUSH START .......... APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY ........ ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ......... BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... COOLED AND HEATED SEATS ........ POWER SEATS ........ KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE........
INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS HONDA ACCORD? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:
FAIR CREDIT | GOOD CREDIT | EXCELLENT CREDIT
NO CREDIT | BAD CREDIT | NEW TO CANADA
CONSUMER PROPOSAL | BANKRUPTCY | COLLECTIONS
**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........
VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA ........
WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR HONDA IN 3 EASY STEPS:
1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA
2 - SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4
3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ........ THIS HONDA ACCORD IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM ........ WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ........
ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:
We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.
WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:
Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St.Catharines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie .....
DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-633-8188