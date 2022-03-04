Menu
2020 Honda Accord

58,868 KM

Details Description Features

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

58,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8460054
  • Stock #: P5729
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F34LA803190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

