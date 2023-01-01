Menu
2020 Honda Civic

165,789 KM

Details

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

EX

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,789KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144992
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F7XLH008576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,789 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 honda civic ex

automatic

loaded drives great

safety no extra charge

$17950 plus hst

Thank you for calling Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8, you can view all of our inventory at carviewmotor.ca 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

