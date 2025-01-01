$18,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX EX
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,520KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F79LH003966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,520 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic Ex ** Black on Black ** Automatic ** LOADED with POWER SUNROOF.
Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
We prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
