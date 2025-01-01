Menu
2020 Honda Civic Ex ** Black on Black ** Automatic ** LOADED with POWER SUNROOF. <br><br>Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>We prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing
12927764

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

877-554-4226

VIN 2HGFC2F79LH003966

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 117,520 KM

2020 Honda Civic Ex ** Black on Black ** Automatic ** LOADED with POWER SUNROOF.

Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
We prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

