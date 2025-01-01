$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
EX
2020 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,266KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F7XLH008576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,266 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carview Motors
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 185,360 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V EX 76,846 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano SL 228,795 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Email Carview Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2020 Honda Civic