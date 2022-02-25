Menu
2020 Honda Civic

24,590 KM

Details Features

$27,890

+ tax & licensing
$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

$27,890

+ taxes & licensing

24,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8384334
  • Stock #: P9987
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F75LH006184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

