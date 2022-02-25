$27,890+ tax & licensing
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
EX
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
$27,890
+ taxes & licensing
24,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8384334
- Stock #: P9987
- VIN: 2HGFC2F75LH006184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,590 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2