2020 Honda HR-V Sport AWD

With an athletic spirit, 2020 Honda HR-V Sport AWD with POWER SUNROOF is a versatile choice for keeping up with your busy life. DARK GRAY on BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA. Powered by a 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 141hp paired to a paddle-shifted CVT for more lively performance. This All Wheel Drive SUV is fun to pilot with agile handling, and it also sees approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway. Our HR-V has a bold design that catches your eye with LED lighting, automatic headlights, fog lamps, roof rails, gloss-black power mirrors.

CARFAX CLEAN

$21,950 + tax & licensing
10,400 KM

2020 Honda HR-V

10,400 KM

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

12458335

2020 Honda HR-V

Sport

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H29LM101053

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1379
  • Mileage 10,400 KM

With an athletic spirit, 2020 Honda HR-V Sport AWD with POWER SUNROOF is a versatile choice for keeping up with your busy life. ! DARK GRAY on BLACK INTERIOR**** HEATED SEATS *** BACK-UP CAMERA Powered by a 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 141hp paired to a paddle-shifted CVT for more lively performance. This All Wheel Drive SUV is fun to pilot with agile handling, and it also sees approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway. Our HR-V has a bold design that catches your eye with LED lighting, automatic headlights, fog lamps, roof rails, gloss-black power mirrors,...

**** CARFAX CLEAN *****

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote car starter
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft
Cargo security cover

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Assist handle
Fold Down Rear Seat
Rear Window Wipers
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
INTERVAL VIPERS
QUADS SEATING

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
