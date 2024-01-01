Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra from Auto Resale Inc.! This sleek black sedan is in excellent condition, boasting a luxurious black interior and a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine. With only 160,000km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>This Elantra comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rest assured knowing you have safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning. Get ready for worry-free driving with its impressive suite of advanced safety and comfort features.</p><p>Here are five standout features to ignite your interest:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those colder Canadian drives.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps, navigation, and music streaming through seamless integration with your smartphone.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Assist and Forward Collision Warning:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that these advanced safety features are actively helping you stay safe on the road.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the luxurious comfort and style of premium leather seats.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the Elantras impressive premium sound system.</li></ol><p><em>VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,000 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904! </em></p><p><em>Auto Resale Inc </em></p><p><em>56 Martin Ross Ave</em></p><p><em>647-862-7904</em></p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
11917661

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1731606716
  2. 1731606716
  3. 1731606715
  4. 1731606715
  5. 1731606715
  6. 1731606716
  7. 1731606715
  8. 1731606715
  9. 1731606715
  10. 1731606715
  11. 1731606715
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD04LB1LU086692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra from Auto Resale Inc.! This sleek black sedan is in excellent condition, boasting a luxurious black interior and a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine. With only 160,000km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.

This Elantra comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rest assured knowing you have safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning. Get ready for worry-free driving with its impressive suite of advanced safety and comfort features.

Here are five standout features to ignite your interest:

  1. Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those colder Canadian drives.
  2. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps, navigation, and music streaming through seamless integration with your smartphone.
  3. Lane Departure Assist and Forward Collision Warning: Drive with confidence knowing that these advanced safety features are actively helping you stay safe on the road.
  4. Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort and style of premium leather seats.
  5. Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the Elantra's impressive premium sound system.

VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,000 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904! 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL FWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN BODY* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL FWD *CERTIFIED*CLEAN BODY* 205,880 KM $8,599 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jaguar XF XF 3.0 AWD *CERTIFIED*91,000KMS!* for sale in North York, ON
2013 Jaguar XF XF 3.0 AWD *CERTIFIED*91,000KMS!* 91,670 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Edge Limited AWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2014 Ford Edge Limited AWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* 142,780 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra