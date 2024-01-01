$15,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Hyundai Elantra from Auto Resale Inc.! This sleek black sedan is in excellent condition, boasting a luxurious black interior and a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine. With only 160,000km on the odometer, this Elantra has plenty of life left in it.
This Elantra comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rest assured knowing you have safety features like lane departure assist and forward collision warning. Get ready for worry-free driving with its impressive suite of advanced safety and comfort features.
Here are five standout features to ignite your interest:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of heated seats and steering wheel, keeping you warm and cozy during those colder Canadian drives.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with your favorite apps, navigation, and music streaming through seamless integration with your smartphone.
- Lane Departure Assist and Forward Collision Warning: Drive with confidence knowing that these advanced safety features are actively helping you stay safe on the road.
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort and style of premium leather seats.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in high-quality audio with the Elantra's impressive premium sound system.
VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $16,000 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!
