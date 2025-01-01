Menu
<p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p><div>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</div><div>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</div><div> </div><div>*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS*</div><div> </div><div>$19,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div> </div><div>2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT</div><div> </div><div>*105,000KM*</div><div> </div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div> </div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div> </div><div>KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div> </div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div> </div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>NORTH YORK</div><div> </div><div>OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”</div>

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9LU971878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

