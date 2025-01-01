$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9LU971878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS* $19,999+HST/LICENSING 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT *105,000KM* *DEALER MAINTAINED* Clean Title & CARFAX Available OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst"
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2020 Hyundai Elantra