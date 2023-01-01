$35,395+ tax & licensing
416-740-8800
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Ultimate EV Full Electric Leather Navi Sunroof
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,139 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX WELL MAINTAIN 2020 Hyundai Ionic Electric Ultimate Package, up to 335km range, 88kW electric motor, 38.3-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, battery temperature management system, heat pump, regenerative braking system w/steering wheel mounted paddles, sunroof, GPS navigation, forward collision-avoidance assist w/ pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop/go capability, leather seating, heated front &rear seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth, heated steering wheel, high beam assist, rearview camera, rear cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, blind-spot collision warning and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment.
You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.
No matter your credit situation, our highly experienced financial service specialists are here to assist you. We provide a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our successful credit rebuilding program, catering to those with bad credit, bruised credit, consumer proposal, bankruptcy, or no credit.
Rest assured that this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection by our Kia-trained technician and is in outstanding condition. We are Trento Motors, a trusted dealership serving Ontario since 1959, and we are proud to serve customers all over the Greater Toronto Area, including North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, and beyond.
"
