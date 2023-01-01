Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

55,139 KM

Details Description Features

$35,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,395

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate EV Full Electric Leather Navi Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Ultimate EV Full Electric Leather Navi Sunroof

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 10036800
  2. 10036800
  3. 10036800
  4. 10036800
  5. 10036800
  6. 10036800
  7. 10036800
  8. 10036800
  9. 10036800
  10. 10036800
  11. 10036800
  12. 10036800
  13. 10036800
  14. 10036800
  15. 10036800
  16. 10036800
  17. 10036800
  18. 10036800
  19. 10036800
Contact Seller

$35,395

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036800
  • Stock #: 9331A
  • VIN: KMHC05LJ6LU063921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9331A
  • Mileage 55,139 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX WELL MAINTAIN 2020 Hyundai Ionic Electric Ultimate Package, up to 335km range, 88kW electric motor, 38.3-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, battery temperature management system, heat pump, regenerative braking system w/steering wheel mounted paddles, sunroof, GPS navigation, forward collision-avoidance assist w/ pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop/go capability, leather seating, heated front &rear seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth, heated steering wheel, high beam assist, rearview camera, rear cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, blind-spot collision warning and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment.



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



No matter your credit situation, our highly experienced financial service specialists are here to assist you. We provide a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our successful credit rebuilding program, catering to those with bad credit, bruised credit, consumer proposal, bankruptcy, or no credit.



Rest assured that this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection by our Kia-trained technician and is in outstanding condition. We are Trento Motors, a trusted dealership serving Ontario since 1959, and we are proud to serve customers all over the Greater Toronto Area, including North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, and beyond.



"

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Home Link System
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2020 Kia Forte EX+ ...
 70,807 KM
$23,895 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 55,139 KM
$35,395 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru WRX Spor...
 10,505 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory