2020 Hyundai Tucson

81,665 KM

Details Description

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Preferred|AWD|HTRAC|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|ALLHEATEDSEATS

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

81,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9747772
  • Stock #: M5214
  • VIN: KM8J3CA41LU229892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5214
  • Mileage 81,665 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HTRAC AWD, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE SAFETY, FORWARD COLLISION ASSIST, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLIND SPOT COLLISION ASSIST, AM, FM, ANDROID AUTO, APPLECARPLAY, AUX, USB, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

