2020 Infiniti QX60

72,140 KM

$30,987 + tax & licensing

VIN 5N1DL0MM2LC503761

Stock # N5998

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE START, RAIN SENSOR, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, IPOD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, SPORT MODE, SNOW MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

2020 Infiniti QX60

72,140 KM

Details Description

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential AWD|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|7PASSENGER|360CAM|+

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX60

Essential AWD|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|7PASSENGER|360CAM|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,140KM
VIN 5N1DL0MM2LC503761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5998
  • Mileage 72,140 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE START, RAIN SENSOR, HIGHLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, IPOD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, SPORT MODE, SNOW MODE, ECO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Infiniti QX60