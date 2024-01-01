$32,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
SPORT
2020 Jaguar F-PACE
SPORT
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,211 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER WITH YELLOW STITCHING,PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, POWER TAIL GATE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO. 360- CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, 360 Parking Aid, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, High-Speed Emergency Braking, 360 Surround Camera, forward traffic detection and forward vehicle guidance, Rear Traffic Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist, 360 Parking Aid 20 INCH WHEELS,AMBIENT LIGHTS AND MORE. DEALER SERVICED, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. , TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-396-3393