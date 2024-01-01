Menu
<p>CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER WITH YELLOW STITCHING,PANORAMIC ROOF,  HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, POWER TAIL GATE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO. 360- CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, 360 Parking Aid, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, High-Speed Emergency Braking, 360 Surround Camera, forward traffic detection and forward vehicle guidance, Rear Traffic Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist, 360 Parking Aid 20 INCH WHEELS,AMBIENT LIGHTS AND MORE. DEALER SERVICED, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. , TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

56,211 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SPORT

2020 Jaguar F-PACE

SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,211KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,211 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER WITH YELLOW STITCHING,PANORAMIC ROOF,  HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, POWER TAIL GATE, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO. 360- CAMERA, MERIDIAN SOUND,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, Rear Traffic Monitor, 360 Parking Aid, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, STREAMING BLUETOOTH,Park Assist, 360 degree parking aid, High-Speed Emergency Braking, 360 Surround Camera, forward traffic detection and forward vehicle guidance, Rear Traffic Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist, 360 Parking Aid 20 INCH WHEELS,AMBIENT LIGHTS AND MORE. DEALER SERVICED, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. , TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

