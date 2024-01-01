$28,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
"
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
"
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG2LC148673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 105,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Drive mode selector
Mechanical
Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.45 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Front struts
Hill holder control
Capless fuel filler system
1.3 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO NET STORAGE
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
Customizable instrument cluster
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
0.55 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
16.7 STEERING RATIO
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
