2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
647-250-1016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U213
- Mileage 37,632 KM
Vehicle Description
**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : 707 HORSEPOWER SUPERCHARGED V8 HEMI, 4X4, YELLOW CALIPER BREMBO BRAKES, CARBON MIRROR CAPS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, MUDFLAPS, MULTI DRIVE AND TERRAIN MODES, TRACK MODE, PERFORMANCE PAGES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, LAUNCH CONTROL, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, TRACKHAWK STITCHED LEATHER AND SUEDE SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, LANESENSE, BLIND SPOT ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, PANORAMIC ROOF, WEATHERPROOF FLOORMATS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
