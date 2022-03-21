Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

34,861 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8936500
  • Stock #: P5897
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG4LW336458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5897
  • Mileage 34,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Manual Convertible Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Convertible Hardtop
Glass rear window
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front heated seats
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cold Weather Group
Delete Sunrider Soft Top
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP
Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo
Quick Order Package 24G Sahara
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
561.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

