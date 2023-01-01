Menu
2020 Kia Forte

70,807 KM

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist

2020 Kia Forte

EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

70,807KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10036815
  • Stock #: 9393A
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD5LE181838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,807 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX 2020 Kia Forte EX+ 147hp 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, intelligent variable automatic transmission, front wheel drive, sunroof, lane keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot detection system, rear-cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rearview camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, LED headlight & taillights, LED interior lighting, rear climate ventilation, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment.



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



No matter your credit situation, our highly experienced financial service specialists are here to assist you. We provide a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our successful credit rebuilding program, catering to those with bad credit, bruised credit, consumer proposal, bankruptcy, or no credit.



Rest assured that this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection by our Kia-trained technician and is in outstanding condition. We are Trento Motors, a trusted dealership serving Ontario since 1959, and we are proud to serve customers all over the Greater Toronto Area, including North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, and beyond.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

1-866-981-3365
