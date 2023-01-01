$23,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX+ Sunroof Advanced Safety Driving Assist
- Listing ID: 10036815
- Stock #: 9393A
- VIN: 3KPF54AD5LE181838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,807 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX 2020 Kia Forte EX+ 147hp 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, intelligent variable automatic transmission, front wheel drive, sunroof, lane keeping assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot detection system, rear-cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rearview camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, LED headlight & taillights, LED interior lighting, rear climate ventilation, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment.
You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.
No matter your credit situation, our highly experienced financial service specialists are here to assist you. We provide a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our successful credit rebuilding program, catering to those with bad credit, bruised credit, consumer proposal, bankruptcy, or no credit.
Rest assured that this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection by our Kia-trained technician and is in outstanding condition. We are Trento Motors, a trusted dealership serving Ontario since 1959, and we are proud to serve customers all over the Greater Toronto Area, including North York, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, and beyond.
