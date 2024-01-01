Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Kia Forte EX Package: Lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, 8 inch infotainment system, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. Youll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2020 Kia Forte

50,589 KM

Details Description Features

$18,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Forte

EX Sunroof Wireless Phone Charger

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 11443676
  2. 11443676
  3. 11443676
  4. 11443676
  5. 11443676
  6. 11443676
  7. 11443676
  8. 11443676
  9. 11443676
  10. 11443676
  11. 11443676
  12. 11443676
  13. 11443676
  14. 11443676
  15. 11443676
  16. 11443676
  17. 11443676
  18. 11443676
  19. 11443676
  20. 11443676
  21. 11443676
  22. 11443676
  23. 11443676
  24. 11443676
Contact Seller

$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,589KM
VIN 3KPF54AD6LE219397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,589 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Forte EX Package: Lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, wireless phone charger, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, 8 inch infotainment system, 16 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Power Liftgate Air-Cooled Seats for sale in North York, ON
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Power Liftgate Air-Cooled Seats 9,350 KM $35,395 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Ventilated Seats Sunroof for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia Forte5 GT Limited Ventilated Seats Sunroof 63,173 KM $25,395 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia K5 EX Pkg. Sunroof Wireless Charger for sale in North York, ON
2023 Kia K5 EX Pkg. Sunroof Wireless Charger 36,837 KM $33,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Forte