2020 Kia Rio LX+ Trim Package: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, cloth seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity, 5-inch infotainment display, rearview camera, hill assist control, 15-inch steel wheels with covers and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2020 Kia Rio

71,156 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Rio

LX+ Pkg. Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel

12777092

2020 Kia Rio

LX+ Pkg. Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 12777092
  2. 12777092
  3. 12777092
  4. 12777092
  5. 12777092
  6. 12777092
  7. 12777092
  8. 12777092
  9. 12777092
  10. 12777092
  11. 12777092
  12. 12777092
  13. 12777092
  14. 12777092
  15. 12777092
  16. 12777092
  17. 12777092
  18. 12777092
  19. 12777092
  20. 12777092
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,156KM
VIN 3KPA24AD0LE301869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Rio LX+ Trim Package: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, cloth seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity, 5-inch infotainment display, rearview camera, hill assist control, 15-inch steel wheels with covers and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES.



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2020 Kia Rio