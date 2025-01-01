Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Kia Sedona SX Pkg. 276hp 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, front wheel drive, 8-passenger seating, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot detection, vehicle stability management, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic defog system, 7-inch supervision instrument cluster, power sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, smart power liftgate, dual power siding doors, wireless phone charger, cooling glove box, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. Youll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2020 Kia Sedona

105,323 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sedona

3,500lbs Towing Capacity 2-Inch Hitch & Harness

Watch This Vehicle
12195682

2020 Kia Sedona

3,500lbs Towing Capacity 2-Inch Hitch & Harness

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,323KM
VIN KNDMC5C13L6573888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 105,323 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sedona SX Pkg. 276hp 3.3L 6-cylinder engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, front wheel drive, 8-passenger seating, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot detection, vehicle stability management, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic defog system, 7-inch supervision instrument cluster, power sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, smart power liftgate, dual power siding doors, wireless phone charger, cooling glove box, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tow Hitch Receiver

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2020 Kia Sedona 3,500lbs Towing Capacity 2-Inch Hitch & Harness for sale in North York, ON
2020 Kia Sedona 3,500lbs Towing Capacity 2-Inch Hitch & Harness 105,323 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento Panoramic Sunroof Navigation Wireless Charger for sale in North York, ON
2024 Kia Sorento Panoramic Sunroof Navigation Wireless Charger 19,399 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos Heated Steering Wheel Remote Starter Sunroof for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Seltos Heated Steering Wheel Remote Starter Sunroof 70,884 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona