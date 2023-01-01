Menu
One Owner Local Trade No Accidents Clean Carfax Well Maintained 2020 Kia Sorento EX, 3.3L direct injection V6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, Leather seating, heated seats, smart power liftgate, front & rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, power folding side mirrors, heated second row seats, 7 passengers, rear climate control, roof rails, wireless phone charger, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, hill assist, heated steering wheel, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

2020 Kia Sorento

57,076 KM

Details Description Features

$32,795

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD 7 Seater Leather Panoroof One Owner

2020 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD 7 Seater Leather Panoroof One Owner

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$32,795

+ taxes & licensing

57,076KM
Used
VIN 5XYPHDA55LG631835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 57,076 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Local Trade No Accidents Clean Carfax Well Maintained 2020 Kia Sorento EX, 3.3L direct injection V6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, Leather seating, heated seats, smart power liftgate, front & rear parking sensors, panoramic sunroof, power folding side mirrors, heated second row seats, 7 passengers, rear climate control, roof rails, wireless phone charger, forward collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection system, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, hill assist, heated steering wheel, 18 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

$32,795

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2020 Kia Sorento