Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Kia Sportage EX Trim Package: 181hp 2.4L 4-cylinder. 6-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, wireless phone charger, 8-way power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting, heated front seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rearview camera, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today. ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program! Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. Youll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market. This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2020 Kia Sportage

76,184 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD 2,00lb Towing Capacity Wireless Charger

Watch This Vehicle
12140217

2020 Kia Sportage

EX AWD 2,00lb Towing Capacity Wireless Charger

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,184KM
VIN KNDPNCAC4L7748840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Sportage EX Trim Package: 181hp 2.4L 4-cylinder. 6-speed automatic transmission, all wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, wireless phone charger, 8-way power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting, heated front seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, rearview camera, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



ASK ABOUT OUR COMPLIMENTARY ON-SITE PROFESSIONAL APPRAISAL SERVICES. WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING! DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT, BRUISED CREDIT, CONSUMER PROPOSAL, BANKRUPTCY, NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM! We have one of the highest approval rates due to our team of highly experienced financial service specialists! Come and receive a free, no-obligation consultation to discuss our highly successful credit rebuilding program!



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
MP3 Capability
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trento Kia

Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD 2,00lb Towing Capacity Wireless Charger for sale in North York, ON
2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD 2,00lb Towing Capacity Wireless Charger 76,184 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sorento SX 360 Around View Monitor Heads-Up Display for sale in North York, ON
2021 Kia Sorento SX 360 Around View Monitor Heads-Up Display 62,867 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S Power Liftgate Parking Sensors for sale in North York, ON
2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S Power Liftgate Parking Sensors 50,650 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trento Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sportage