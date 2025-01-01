Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN CARFAX, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK, GLASS ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 PASSENGER, MERIDAIN SOUND PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO. BLACK ROOF, DEALER SERVICED, FRONT COLLISION ALERT, PARKING SENSORS, EMERGENCY BRAKING, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CENTER COOLER BOX,PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENCE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2020 Land Rover Defender

62,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Defender

First Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12618672

2020 Land Rover Defender

First Edition

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1749312594488
  2. 1749312595002
  3. 1749312595484
  4. 1749312595933
  5. 1749312596363
  6. 1749312596787
  7. 1749312597280
  8. 1749312597748
  9. 1749312598202
  10. 1749312598662
  11. 1749312599095
  12. 1749312599514
  13. 1749312599941
  14. 1749312600376
  15. 1749312600811
  16. 1749312601237
  17. 1749312601662
  18. 1749312602116
  19. 1749312602550
  20. 1749312602975
  21. 1749312603386
  22. 1749312603817
  23. 1749312604263
  24. 1749312604710
  25. 1749312605145
  26. 1749312605602
  27. 1749312606044
  28. 1749312606494
  29. 1749312606921
  30. 1749312607329
  31. 1749312607748
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALE1EEU3L2019056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 62,293 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK, GLASS ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 7 PASSENGER, MERIDAIN SOUND PUSH BUTTON START, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO. BLACK ROOF, DEALER SERVICED, FRONT COLLISION ALERT, PARKING SENSORS, EMERGENCY BRAKING, FACTORY NAVIGATION, CENTER COOLER BOX,PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENCE ARE EXTRA, FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 134,436 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2022 BMW M4 Competition M xDrive 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 49,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2020 Land Rover Defender