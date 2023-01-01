2020 Land Rover Discovery

$43,998 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9501943

9501943 Stock #: 864125

864125 VIN: SALCP2FXXLH864125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Emergency Braking Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings Include InControl PROTECT Tracker System Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 67 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4.54 AXLE RATIO Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250 Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features GVWR: 2 550 kgs Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert

