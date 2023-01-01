Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Land Rover Discovery

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Discovery

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE AWD

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

  1. 9501943
  2. 9501943
  3. 9501943
  4. 9501943
  5. 9501943
  6. 9501943
  7. 9501943
  8. 9501943
  9. 9501943
  10. 9501943
  11. 9501943
  12. 9501943
  13. 9501943
  14. 9501943
  15. 9501943
  16. 9501943
  17. 9501943
  18. 9501943
  19. 9501943
  20. 9501943
  21. 9501943
  22. 9501943
  23. 9501943
  24. 9501943
  25. 9501943
  26. 9501943
  27. 9501943
  28. 9501943
  29. 9501943
  30. 9501943
  31. 9501943
  32. 9501943
  33. 9501943
  34. 9501943
  35. 9501943
  36. 9501943
  37. 9501943
Contact Seller

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501943
  • Stock #: 864125
  • VIN: SALCP2FXXLH864125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE | AWD | No Accident | White Interior | Navigation | Full Digit Screen | Back-Up Camera | Lane Departure Warning | Blind Spot Assist | Cruise Control | Parking Distance Sensor | Heat Steering Wheel | Heat Seat | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Bluetooth | Panoroof | Auto Rain Wiper | Auto Headlight | Auto A/C | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Eco Mode | Seat Memory | Power WIndow | Power Trunk | MERIDIAN Sounds System | Power Seat | LED Light | &&& More

null

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings Include
InControl PROTECT Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 (246HP) -inc: P250
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GVWR: 2
550 kgs
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 107,104 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 64,100 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFS...
 68,586 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory