2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport P250 SE | AWD | No Accident | White Interior | Navigation | Full Digit Screen | Back-Up Camera | Lane Departure Warning | Blind Spot Assist | Cruise Control | Parking Distance Sensor | Heat Steering Wheel | Heat Seat | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Bluetooth | Panoroof | Auto Rain Wiper | Auto Headlight | Auto A/C | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Eco Mode | Seat Memory | Power WIndow | Power Trunk | MERIDIAN Sounds System | Power Seat | LED Light | &&& More
null
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets