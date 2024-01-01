Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER HEADS UP DISPLAY, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, 21 RIMS, BLACK PACKAGE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, AMBIENT LIGHTS  PARK ASSIST, AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TAIL GATE STREAMING BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FULL DEALER SERVICED, THIS BABY HAS IT ALL. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED</p>

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

79,151 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

HSE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1722630414
  2. 1722630412
  3. 1722630412
  4. 1722630412
  5. 1722630412
  6. 1722630412
  7. 1722630412
  8. 1722630412
  9. 1722630412
  10. 1722630412
  11. 1722630412
  12. 1722630412
  13. 1722630413
  14. 1722630413
  15. 1722630413
  16. 1722630413
  17. 1722630413
  18. 1722630413
  19. 1722630413
  20. 1722630413
  21. 1722630413
  22. 1722630413
  23. 1722630413
  24. 1722630413
  25. 1722630413
  26. 1722630413
  27. 1722630413
  28. 1722630414
  29. 1722630414
  30. 1722630414
  31. 1722630375
  32. 1722630375
  33. 1722630376
  34. 1722630377
  35. 1722630376
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,151KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALWR2RK8LA748034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,151 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER HEADS UP DISPLAY, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, 21" RIMS, BLACK PACKAGE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, AMBIENT LIGHTS  PARK ASSIST, AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TAIL GATE STREAMING BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FULL DEALER SERVICED, THIS BABY HAS IT ALL. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Packages

HEADS UP DISPLAY
SOFT CLOSING DOORS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 70,774 KM $85,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jaguar F-PACE for sale in North York, ON
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 81,423 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 44,737 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport