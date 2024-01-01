$49,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$49,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,151 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER HEADS UP DISPLAY, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, 21" RIMS, BLACK PACKAGE, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, AMBIENT LIGHTS PARK ASSIST, AIR COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TAIL GATE STREAMING BLUETOOTH, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FULL DEALER SERVICED, THIS BABY HAS IT ALL. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA, FINANCING AVAILABLE AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED
Malibu Motors
