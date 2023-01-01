Menu
2020 Lexus NX

45,272 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

NX300 | F SPORT 2 | 18 INCH RIMS

2020 Lexus NX

NX300 | F SPORT 2 | 18 INCH RIMS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,272KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10503453
  Stock #: 74AF14
  VIN: JTJJARDZ1L5015724

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 45,272 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! ONE OWNER! DIRECT-TRADEIN!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE!




** GORGEOUS SAPPHIRE BLACK ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH F SPORT PACKAGE: WHICH ADDS SPORTIER STYLING, A UNIQUE GRILLE, SPORT-TUNED SUSPENSION, AND MORE, LUXURY PACKAGE: INCLUDES UPGRADED LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, A POWER-ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE, A REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GRIDLINES, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER'S SEAT MEMORY, LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB, POWER-FOLDING AND RECLINING REAR SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, POWER LIFTGATE, 8.0-INCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY SCREEN, LEXUS ENFORM INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH A TOUCHPAD CONTROLLER, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM+ 2.0, INCLUDING A PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AND MORE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING WITH REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBILITY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY FOR PHONE AND AUDIO.
USB PORTS FOR CHARGING AND DATA CONNECTION, SIRI EYES FREE VOICE RECOGNITION, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS WITH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS, ROOF RAILS, EIGHT-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, CD PLAYER, HD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **








>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

