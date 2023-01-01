$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
NX300 | F SPORT 2 | 18 INCH RIMS
Location
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
45,272KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10503453
- Stock #: 74AF14
- VIN: JTJJARDZ1L5015724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,272 KM
Vehicle Description
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! **
** GORGEOUS SAPPHIRE BLACK ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH F SPORT PACKAGE: WHICH ADDS SPORTIER STYLING, A UNIQUE GRILLE, SPORT-TUNED SUSPENSION, AND MORE, LUXURY PACKAGE: INCLUDES UPGRADED LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, A POWER-ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AND MORE, A REARVIEW CAMERA WITH DYNAMIC GRIDLINES, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER'S SEAT MEMORY, LEATHER-TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL AND SHIFT KNOB, POWER-FOLDING AND RECLINING REAR SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, POWER LIFTGATE, 8.0-INCH INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY SCREEN, LEXUS ENFORM INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH A TOUCHPAD CONTROLLER, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM+ 2.0, INCLUDING A PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AND MORE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING WITH REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS, APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBILITY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY FOR PHONE AND AUDIO.
USB PORTS FOR CHARGING AND DATA CONNECTION, SIRI EYES FREE VOICE RECOGNITION, LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, POWER-ADJUSTABLE SIDE MIRRORS WITH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS, ROOF RAILS, EIGHT-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, CD PLAYER, HD RADIO, SATELLITE RADIO. AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
