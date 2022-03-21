Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

59,023 KM

Details Description Features

$39,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

NX300 AWD No Accidents Ventilated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

NX300 AWD No Accidents Ventilated Front Seats

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 8856485
  2. 8856485
  3. 8856485
  4. 8856485
  5. 8856485
  6. 8856485
  7. 8856485
  8. 8856485
  9. 8856485
  10. 8856485
  11. 8856485
  12. 8856485
  13. 8856485
  14. 8856485
  15. 8856485
  16. 8856485
  17. 8856485
  18. 8856485
  19. 8856485
  20. 8856485
  21. 8856485
  22. 8856485
  23. 8856485
  24. 8856485
Contact Seller

$39,895

+ taxes & licensing

59,023KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8856485
  • Stock #: K0678
  • VIN: JTJGARDZ0L2223542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,023 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Lexus NX300 uses a 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine that paired with a six-speed transmission, sunroof, heated front seats, eight-way power adjustable front seats, tilt-and-telescopic steering, leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift lever, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, passive keyless entry, automatic high beams, radar cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian and bicycle detection and automatic braking, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, an eight-speaker stereo with 8.0-inch display, Apple CarPlay, LED high- and low-beam headlights, fog lights and daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, 17-inch wheels, power tailgate, ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory and so much more! Contact our pre-owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



Why buy from Trento Kia? You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees. Just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most trusted dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trento Kia

2018 Volvo XC90 T6 A...
 61,648 KM
$46,895 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 86,701 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX+ ...
 99,124 KM
$16,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trento Kia

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory