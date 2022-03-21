$39,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
NX300 AWD No Accidents Ventilated Front Seats
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$39,895
- Listing ID: 8856485
- Stock #: K0678
- VIN: JTJGARDZ0L2223542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,023 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Lexus NX300 uses a 2.0L turbocharged gasoline engine that paired with a six-speed transmission, sunroof, heated front seats, eight-way power adjustable front seats, tilt-and-telescopic steering, leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift lever, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, passive keyless entry, automatic high beams, radar cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian and bicycle detection and automatic braking, lane departure alert with steering assist and road edge detection, an eight-speaker stereo with 8.0-inch display, Apple CarPlay, LED high- and low-beam headlights, fog lights and daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, 17-inch wheels, power tailgate, ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory and so much more! Contact our pre-owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.
Why buy from Trento Kia? You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees. Just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most trusted dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)"
Vehicle Features
