$56,900+ tax & licensing
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler
416-759-4137
2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
20,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8741024
- Stock #: P5784
- VIN: 2T2JZMDA5LC227954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P5784
- Mileage 20,169 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8