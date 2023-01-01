2020 Lexus RX 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 4 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9987737

9987737 Stock #: 8942

8942 VIN: 2T2HZMDAXLC218942

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 8942

Mileage 39,470 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Rear Window Defroster Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag BACKUP CAMERA Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Comfort Climate Control Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.