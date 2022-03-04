$29,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8530481
- VIN: JM3KFBCM0L0764850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,676 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mazda CX-5, an Amazing Choice for a Commuter SUV !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2020 Mazda CX 5 comes with a 2.5 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 185 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:
#1 in Used Crossover SUVs $25K and up
#1 in 2020 Affordable Compact SUVs
#1 in 2020 Affordable Crossover SUVs
#1 in 2020 Affordable SUVs with 2 Rows
#2 in Used Compact SUVs $20K and up
#2 in Used SUVs with 2 Rows $20K and up (cars.usnews.com).
"Yes, the 2020 CX-5 is a great used vehicle. It ranks among the most fun-to-drive compact SUVs . However, this Mazda’s appeal doesn’t stop with its athleticism. It also has peppy engines, and it treats occupants to a tranquil ride and a first-rate cabin. There’s plenty of space for passengers in both rows too, and it gets good fuel economy estimates," (cars.usnews.com).
"Like most Mazda vehicles, the CX-5 stands out for being fun to drive. Its taut suspension, precise steering, firm brakes, and standard torque-vectoring system all help make this model a confident, if not eager, corner-carver. At the same time, this vehicle has a gentle ride," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.