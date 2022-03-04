2020 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 6 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8530481

8530481 VIN: JM3KFBCM0L0764850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 46,676 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

