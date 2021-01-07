Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

6,302 KM

Details Description

$77,995

+ tax & licensing
$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 Coupe|4MATIC|NAV|HUD|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|+++

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E450 Coupe|4MATIC|NAV|HUD|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,302KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6502024
  Stock #: J4261
  VIN: W1K1J6JB0LF139833

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 6,302 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** AMAZING COUPE! 4MATIC AWD! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIM, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, PANEL HEATING, MULTI COLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETY TECH, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/INTERNET/APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

