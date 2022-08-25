Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

44,614 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

E350|4MATIC|NAV|BURMESTER|LEATHER|WOOD|AMBIENT|LED

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

44,614KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8987821
  Stock #: K4948
  VIN: WDDZF8EBXLA750492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,614 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN RADIO, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WEB BROWSER, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

