2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

73,734 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

E350|4MATIC|NAV|BURMESTER|LEATHER|WOOD|AMBIENT|LED

E350|4MATIC|NAV|BURMESTER|LEATHER|WOOD|AMBIENT|LED

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,734KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482694
  • Stock #: M5112
  • VIN: WDDZF8EB2LA748400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,734 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW-YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, CAMERA AND PARKING WITH MANEUVERING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, TUNEIN, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

