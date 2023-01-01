Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

25,258 KM

$104,995

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 63S AMG|NO LUXURY TAX|V8BITURBO|CUSTOMEXHAUST|

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 63S AMG|NO LUXURY TAX|V8BITURBO|CUSTOMEXHAUST|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

25,258KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10151382
  Stock #: M5146A
  VIN: WDC0G8KB3LF713818

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 25,258 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** - - > | NO LUXURY TAX | < - - FEATURING : CUSTOM EXHAUST, HANDCRAFTED AMG V8 BITURBO, 4MATIC+ AWD, AMG BRAKES, AMG EXHAUST, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION, TRACK PACE FEATURE, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL DISPLAYS, HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG WHITE STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, MANEUVERING ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/TUNEIN/USB/BROWSER/MERCEDESME, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, POWER FOLDING SEATS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TRANSMISSION MODES, MULTI DYNAMICS MODES, MULTI SUSPENSION MODES, MULTI EXHAUST MODES, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, LINGUATRONIC, AND MUCH MORE!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
