AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established in 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service. WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing 

We pay top dollar for your trade-in. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Certification available for an additional $999. * The vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. 

 

We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible with our no haggle pricing policy! No stress, no pressure.

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $999 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

 WARRANTY: All of our vehicles qualify for extended warranty programs. Let us help you find the right coverage for you and your new car!

 

FINANCING: We can assist anyone concerned with getting approved for their new car. No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't have to have the best credit to finance a vehicle. Give our financing credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today by financing a vehicle from AA Canada Inc. On the spot financing, and instant approvals.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

63,541 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

12530503

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,541KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB3LF798783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
