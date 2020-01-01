Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

11,462 KM

Details Description

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

63 S AMG|4MATIC+|503HP|V8BITURBO|NAV|360CAM|CARBON

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

63 S AMG|4MATIC+|503HP|V8BITURBO|NAV|360CAM|CARBON

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6283332
  2. 6283332
  3. 6283332
  4. 6283332
  5. 6283332
  6. 6283332
  7. 6283332
  8. 6283332
  9. 6283332
  10. 6283332
  11. 6283332
  12. 6283332
  13. 6283332
  14. 6283332
  15. 6283332
  16. 6283332
  17. 6283332
  18. 6283332
  19. 6283332
  20. 6283332
  21. 6283332
  22. 6283332
  23. 6283332
  24. 6283332
  25. 6283332
  26. 6283332
  27. 6283332
  28. 6283332
  29. 6283332
  30. 6283332
  31. 6283332
  32. 6283332
  33. 6283332
  34. 6283332
  35. 6283332
  36. 6283332
  37. 6283332
  38. 6283332
  39. 6283332
  40. 6283332
  41. 6283332
  42. 6283332
  43. 6283332
  44. 6283332
  45. 6283332
  46. 6283332
  47. 6283332
  48. 6283332
  49. 6283332
  50. 6283332
Contact Seller

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

11,462KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6283332
  • Stock #: H4231
  • VIN: WDC0G8KB2LF713888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,462 KM

Vehicle Description

**YEAR-END SPECIAL!** 503 HORSEPOWER V8 BITURBO! AMG BRAKES! MULTI HEIGHT AIR SUSPENSION! AMG TWIN DUAL TIP EXHAUSTS! 4MATIC+ AWD! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, AMG AFFALTERBACH STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM, FACTORY RED SEATBELTS, HEATED SEATS, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, HIGH END MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, LINGUATRONIC, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/SATELLITE/TUNEIN RADIO, PREMIUM AMG AFFALTERBACH ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS WITH NEW GENERATION DIGITAL DIALS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES INCLUDING: RACE, SPORT+, SPORT, COMFORT, INDIVIDUAL, SLIPPERY, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 40,117 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S...
 68,425 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X3 M40i|XDR...
 38,829 KM
$48,705 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory