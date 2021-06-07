Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

29,887 KM

Details Description

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG|COUPE|BI-TURBO|NAV|360CAM|BURMESTER|LED|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG|COUPE|BI-TURBO|NAV|360CAM|BURMESTER|LED|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 7295732
  2. 7295732
  3. 7295732
  4. 7295732
  5. 7295732
  6. 7295732
  7. 7295732
  8. 7295732
  9. 7295732
  10. 7295732
  11. 7295732
  12. 7295732
  13. 7295732
  14. 7295732
  15. 7295732
  16. 7295732
  17. 7295732
  18. 7295732
  19. 7295732
  20. 7295732
  21. 7295732
  22. 7295732
  23. 7295732
  24. 7295732
  25. 7295732
  26. 7295732
  27. 7295732
  28. 7295732
  29. 7295732
  30. 7295732
  31. 7295732
  32. 7295732
  33. 7295732
  34. 7295732
  35. 7295732
  36. 7295732
  37. 7295732
  38. 7295732
  39. 7295732
  40. 7295732
  41. 7295732
  42. 7295732
  43. 7295732
  44. 7295732
  45. 7295732
  46. 7295732
  47. 7295732
  48. 7295732
  49. 7295732
  50. 7295732
Contact Seller

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,887KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7295732
  • Stock #: J4418
  • VIN: W1N0J6EB6LF760194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,887 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING 4MATIC AWD! AMG BI-TURBO POWERED! AMG BRAKES! MULTI HEIGHT AIR SUSPENSION! PARKING MANEUVERING ASSIST! AMG STEERING WHEEL! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, RED STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING MANEUVERING ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LINGUATRONIC, AM/FM/SATELLITE/USB/TUNEIN RADIO, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED AMG DOOR LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, DYNAMIC MODE, SPORT MODE, MODERATE MODE, REDUCED MODE, MANUAL SHIFTING CAPABILITY, SPORT+ SUSPENSION MODE, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2013 Audi RS 5 QUATT...
 59,686 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport|...
 38,717 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE|6...
 88,157 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory