2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9403717

9403717 Stock #: 24830

24830 VIN: WDC0J8EB8LF724830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24830

Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Two-toned Paint Leatherette Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.