2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

53,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC COUPE AMG PKG RED INT DISTRONIC PKG

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC COUPE AMG PKG RED INT DISTRONIC PKG

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403717
  • Stock #: 24830
  • VIN: WDC0J8EB8LF724830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24830
  • Mileage 53,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 5.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 5.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $158 total over 60 months!!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Two-toned Paint
Leatherette Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-XXXX

416-574-2020

