2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

64,315 KM

Details Description

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LED|+++

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NAV|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LED|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10191519
  • Stock #: M5379
  • VIN: 4JGFB4KB6LA219033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,315 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, BROWSER, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI STEERING MODES, MULTI ESP MODES, LINGUATRONIC, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

