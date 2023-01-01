2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10340250

10340250 Stock #: 5223-75

5223-75 VIN: 4JGFB4KB1LA070823

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Proximity Key Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.