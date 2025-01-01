$45,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE450|4MATIC|AMGPKG|NIGHTPKG|NAV|HEADSUP|AMBIENT|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,019 KM
Vehicle Description
**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTIBEAM LED HEADLIGHTS, ROOF RAILS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANEL HEATING, HEATED AND COOLED CUPHOLDERS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, BLUETOOTH, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BROWSER, TUNEIN RADIO, USB, CAMERA AND PARKING ASSIST WITH MANEUVERING, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622