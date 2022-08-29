Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

46,500 KM

$94,800

AMG GLE 53 7 PASSENGER

AMG GLE 53 7 PASSENGER

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

46,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9168013
  • Stock #: 139517
  • VIN: 4JGFB6BE3LA139517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 139517
  • Mileage 46,500 KM

Vehicle Description

***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 5.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 5.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $158 total over 60 months!!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

