2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$63,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 7 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9716080

9716080 VIN: 4JGFB5KB0LA042534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,725 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Automatic Parking Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.