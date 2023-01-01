Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

84,725 KM

Details Features

$63,880

+ tax & licensing
$63,880

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450|AMG PKG|ACCIDENT FREE|BURMESTER SOUND|

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 450|AMG PKG|ACCIDENT FREE|BURMESTER SOUND|

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$63,880

+ taxes & licensing

84,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716080
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB0LA042534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

