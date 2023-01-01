$63,880+ tax & licensing
$63,880
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE 450|AMG PKG|ACCIDENT FREE|BURMESTER SOUND|
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$63,880
+ taxes & licensing
84,725KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9716080
- VIN: 4JGFB5KB0LA042534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking
Turbo/Supercharged
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7